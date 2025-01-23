-
Millie, Elizabeth and Ezra Melancon with their family pup, Simba, who was born during last year’s freeze. Photo courtesy of Tabatha Melancon
Evangeline Mitchell bundles up in a bear onesie to enjoy t he snow in Liber ty. Photo courtesy of Skylar Mitchell
Ferah and Rebel Cosgrove mix up some delicious snow cream. Photo courtesy of Shelby Hopper court
Trevon Trahan and Tavius Lichota enjoy the snow in Dayton. Photo courtesy of Dalana Lichota
Photo courtesy of Jill Meche McKenna and Myles Meche build an 8- foot- tall snowman in Regency.
Millie and Addie Payne having a playfully good time in the snow on Tuesday af ternoon. The Vindicator | Russell Payne
Pinto Bean, Dodge and Bourdeaux brave the chilly snow day in Hardin. Photo courtesy of Kennedy Taylor
Sabrina Denova pounces towards her owner, enjoying her fi rst snow day in Ames. The Vindicator | Celeste Denova
Kamdyn Collins, 8, teaches her snowman how to do a handstand in Crosby. Photo courtesy of Michelle Schulz
Natalee Porter is very proud of her snowman she built in Hardin. Photo courtesy of Briana Porter