Dayton Citizens Police Academy accepting applicants

DAYTON – Calling all law enforcement supporters, especially those in the Dayton area who would like to learn the ins and outs of police's role in the community.

The 2024 Dayton Citizens Police Academy is a great opportunity for the DPD to reach out to the community and demonstrate the importance of what they do daily to serve and protect the Dayton community.

"It gives us a chance to interact with citizens on a personal level and continue to build that strong partnership in our community," said Dayton Police Chief Derek Woods.

The classes will be held on Tuesday nights at 6 p.m. and run from March 19 to April 23 at the Dayton Police Department.

The academy will cover topics including Crime Scene Investigation, Accident Investigation, Narcotics Investigation, Patrol Procedures, SWAT Team, and Challenges of Policing in Today's Society.

"Students will also get to participate in working a mock crime scene, defensive tactics, and mock traffic stops," Woods said.

Participants will also receive insights through special presentations from the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and Liberty County District's Attorney.

The program is free, and anyone interested in participating must complete an application and return it to the DPD by Friday, March 1.

For more information, you can contact Woods by e-mail at dwoods@daytontx.org