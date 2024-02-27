LCDC offering new grant program

LIBERTY – The Liberty Community Development Corporation is launching a new grant program aimed at utilities and public safety.

The new Utilities and Public Safety Grant Program is designed to help support the expansion and development of existing businesses, and it is just the latest offering from LCDC.

“We try to have our funding go into two broad categories: The first is for new businesses and the second is for existing businesses. The façade grant program and this grant program are both designed for existing businesses,” said Assistant City Manager Chris Jarmon.

The program will assist businesses with projects like utility improvements, utility pole relocation expenses, fire hydrant installations, and public safety upgrades such as fire alarms, fire sprinkler or vent hood installations, asbestos surveys and removal, grease trap upgrades, and security camera installation.

“We want businesses to grow and expand in Liberty, and providing these grant funds is one way we can show businesses that we support them and their efforts,” Jarmon said.

The grants will be funded annually and on a first-come, first-serve basis up to $30,000 and will be reimbursed up to 50 percent of expenses for these projects.

“I think the importance is to show that LCDC is committed to supporting local business/industry. I do think it is important to funnel some of the money that we collect on an annual basis back into existing businesses,” Jarmon said.

For more information on the grant program, call 936-336-7305 or online at www.libertycdc.org