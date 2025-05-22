GUNS AND HOSES A SUCCESS

The first-ever Guns and Hoses Softball Tournament was a rousing success as the Liberty Police Department and Liberty Fire Department came together for a fun afternoon of softball and fellowship.

The Liberty Police Department's Curtis Trousdale makes a great play on the ball in the first of three games between the police and Liberty Fire Department.

Liberty Fire Department Asst. Chief Eric McDaniel shows off his skill set in the outfield by snagging this flyball.