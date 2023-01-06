Kelso named LCSO Employee of the Month

At the January Liberty County Sheriff’s general meeting, Sheriff Rader announced that CID Secretary / Sex Offender Registrar Haylea Kelso had been selected as the Employee of the Month after being nominated by the personnel in the Warrants Division.

Haylea Kelso began her employment with the Liberty County Sheriff’s in 2019 and was moved into her current position during that same year. As the Criminal Investigation Division Secretary, some of her duties include updating civilians who call in with questions about their cases, she is responsible for placing orders for supplies and equipment for Investigators and manages the Investigators on call schedule. Haylea comes to major crime scenes, and assists in collecting evidence, taking photos and packaging evidence. She takes photos of new hires and issues them their identification badges as well as updating the ID badges as needed for promotions etc. As the Sex Offender Registrar, she maintains records and registers existing and new sex offenders who reside in or moves to Liberty County.

Haylea goes above and beyond her normal duties by assisting the Warrants Division by entering warrants into the data base, and she has just recently started helping in the Bonds Department

Haylea also manages the Sheriff’s media account by checking and responding to messages on the Facebook Page which she continued during the time she was recently out on maternity leave.

Haylea constantly asks if she can help in any way too many divisions and has proven herself to be a tremendous asset to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. There’s a joke around the LCSO when talking about Haylea, “which hat is she wearing?”

Upon speaking with Haylea about being selected by the Sheriff as employee of the month, she stated, “I’m very thankful to have been chosen for employee of the month! While I only have one official title here at the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, it’s a running joke that I’ve been assigned many different hats to wear. I’m always happy to help in any division in the office and receive a lot of help in return if I’m having to wear too many hats in one day. I love my job(s) and I’m so appreciative for the people I get to work with, they’ve become an extension of my family and I couldn’t ask for a better one!”

With the desire of Haylea to continue serving the LCSO with her talent and dedicated work ethics, it is obvious why she was selected as the Employee of the Month for January 2023, and we salute her for this accomplishment.