Pc. 4 Constable makes bust at Summit Inn

In the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 7, Investigators with the Liberty County Pct 4 Constables Office, assisted by the Dayton Police Department, executed a search warrant for a motel room at the Summit Inn located on Highway 90 in Dayton.

Earlier in the week, the Pct 4 Constables Office had received information that narcotics were being sold from a room at the Summit Inn.

Investigators established surveillance of the location and, during the course of the investigation, were able to establish probable cause to secure a search warrant for the motel room. The search warrant was issued by Liberty County Court at Law Judge Thomas Chambers.

Two females, Monica Semien and Brea Bankhead were found to occupy the room.

A search of the motel room resulted in the seizure of suspected methamphetamine and suspected crack cocaine that was packaged for distribution, along with a small amount of marijuana.

Semien and Bankhead were incarcerated at the Liberty County Jail. Both were charged with two counts of Second Degree Felony Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance and one count of Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana.

Constable Thornton asks

that anyone with information regarding narcotic trafficking to contact local law enforcement or the Pct 4 Constables Office at 936-258-4711 or by emailing robby.thornton@co.liberty.tx.us

All tips will remain confidential.