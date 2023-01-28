LCSO arrests Dayton man in connection with wife's murder

On the evening of Friday, Jan. 27, Liberty County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence on County Road 4882 after receiving a 911 call about a shooting.

Upon arriving the scene deputies found 46-year-old Brandy Thomas deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

Deputies detained Darwin Thomas, 52, who is the victim's husband.

Liberty County Sheriff's Office Investigators responded to the scene to conduct the investigation.

Liberty County PCT 4 Judge Wilburn was called to the scene, conducted the inquest, and ordered an autopsy on the victim.

The victim's husband after being interviewed by LCSO Investigators and Texas Rangers was arrested and charged with murder and taken to the Liberty County Jail.

Captain David Meyers stated, "what lead up to the shooting is still under investigation."