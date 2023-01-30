Pct. 4 Constables make arrest in Liberty

On the morning of Friday, Jan. 27, the Liberty County Pct 4 Constable's Office, with the assistance of the Liberty County Sheriff's SRT Team, executed a search warrant at a residence located in the 800 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the city limits of Liberty.

The Pct 4 Constable's office received a tip that marijuana, pills & handguns were being sold from the residence.

Investigators with the Pct. 4 Constable's office conducted an investigation and were able to establish probable cause to secure a search warrant for the residence which was issued by Liberty County 253rd District Court Judge Chap Cain.

Upon the search warrant execution, a search of the residence resulted in the seizure of approximately one - half pound of suspected marijuana, suspected Xanax pills, packaging material, digital scales, one handgun & a small amount of cash.

The suspect in the investigation, Mike Lee Glenn, 18, of Liberty, was placed into custody at the scene.

Glenn was incarcerated at the Liberty County Jail and charged with one count of Delivery of Marijuana more than One-Fourth Ounce but less than Five Pounds, in a Drug Free Zone, a 3rd

Degree Felony and one count of Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 3/4, less than 28 Grams, in a Drug Free Zone, a 3rd Degree Felony.

Constable Thornton asks that anyone with information regarding narcotic trafficking to contact local law enforcement or the Pct 4 Constables Office at 936-258-4711 or by emailing robby.thornton@co.liberty.tx.us.

All tips will remain confidential.