Moss Hill Fire Station open for business

Liberty County Emergency Services District No. 7 Board members Randyle Walters, Jr., Brett Audilet, Richard Ewing, Bill Wingfield and Mark Neal celebrate the opening of a second fire station, this one being in the Moss Hill area. Contributed Photo
The uncoupling of a fire hose is a tradition symbolizing the firefighters’ job being completed and the hoses rolled up and returned to the station. Contributed photo
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!