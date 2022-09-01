Sheriff Rader Commends Accomplishments of LCSO Drug Interdiction Unit

At this month’s regular Liberty County Sheriff’s departmental meeting, the usual procedure of selection one deputy for Employee of the Month was altered somewhat as Sheriff Bobby Rader opted to recognize not just one individual for this monthly award but rather an entire group of deputies, namely the LCSO’s Drug Interdiction Unit. Due to the sensitive nature of this unit’s operations within the Sheriff’s Office, the workings and accomplishments of this unit are rarely seen by the general public or much less recognized for the night an day service they provide the citizens of the community.

Sheriff Rader alluded to the fact that not only are these deputies highly trained within their respected field of operations but he also commended the unit for their close cooperation with the federal agencies of the DEA, FBI, Homeland Security as well as many state and local Law Enforcement agencies both within Liberty County as well as other states. This Unit is very comprehensive in all aspects of illegal narcotic investigations, building a court ready case and following up on many of the on-going investigations presently underway within the Sheriff’s Office.

It was pointed out by the Sheriff how the Drug Interdiction Unit’s constant vigilance and “behind the scene” operations in the recovery of great amounts of illegal drugs and the arrest of those dealers and users responsible for spreading these narcotics to not only the adults in the community but to the children as well are helping in keeping Liberty County a safer place to live and work. Sheriff Rader also asked the public to help the LCSO give a well deserved “congratulations” to this unique team of dedicated deputies for a job well done and for being recognized for the “Unit of the Month” for September, 2022.