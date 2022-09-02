Liberty County Rescue: A Menagerie of Animals Including Donkeys, Horses, Goats and Fowl

Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigators and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office rescued dozens of emaciated farm animals last yesterday including two donkeys, two horses, 11 goats, a dog and 58 birds that included ducks, turkeys, geese, chickens and guinea fowl who were roaming among deceased animals at a Dayton property off CR 401.

Several of the hooved animals were suffering from laminitis, an extremely painful condition that indicates lack of farrier care. The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office arrested the owner after an altercation last week when they were inquiring about the dead animals on the property.

A Houston SPCA veterinarian was at the scene along with several of their Texas A & M University College of Veterinary Medicine students to assist with the animals. It took officials most of the day to remove all of the neglected and suffering animals from the scene before bringing them to the Houston SPCA for individualized veterinary care that includes introducing a proper feeding protocol.

The Houston SPCA’s 10-member animal cruelty investigations team works closely with local law enforcement in 10 Texas counties, including Liberty County, to help end animal cruelty. Report animal cruelty by calling 713.869.7722 or online at www.houstonspca.org.

The Houston SPCA is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit that operates solely on donations. They are not affiliated with any other animal welfare organization, locally or nationally.