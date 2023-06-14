LCHC RECEIVES DISTINGUISHED SERVICE AWARD FROM TEXAS HISTORICAL COMMISSION

The Liberty County Historical Commission has been awarded a 2022 Distinguished Service Award from the Texas Historical Commission. The award was presented in Commissioners Court on June 13.

The annual award affirms Liberty County Historical Commission appointees for managing well-rounded history and preservation-related programs that enrich Texas communities.

“Our preservation partners faced great challenges from the pandemic, but they redirected their efforts and ensured that history programming and preservation projects continued in communities across Texas,” said THC Executive Director Mark Wolfe. The Liberty County Historical Commission has demonstrated remarkable resiliency and innovation, and we are happy to honor its extraordinary volunteers with the 2022 Distinguished Service Award.”

Texas CHCs provided hundreds of thousands of volunteer hours in 2022, which is an in-kind donation to the state valued at more than 8.5 million. CHC contributions have been remarkable over the last few years given challenges presented by the pandemic.

The THC assists CHCs across the state through programs and services that preserve Texas’ heritage for the education, enjoyment, and economic benefit of present and future generations. The THC’s advisory role to CHCs is outlined in the Texas Local Government Code, the statute that enables county commissioners’ courts to establish CHCs. The volunteer appointees, as directed by county officials, initiate and conduct programs that preserve the historic and cultural resources of Texas.

The Liberty County Historical Commission has dedicated markers, both state and county, organized community events such as the “Walk Through History” tour of the downtown area of Liberty, worked with school districts across the county to initiate a Youth History Instagram Project and rotated our portable “Pop Up History” exhibit throughout the county in libraries, civic centers, schools, and businesses. They continue to monitor endangered properties, cemeteries, restore historical markers, review Recorded Texas Historic Landmarks and National Register Properties. Quarterly meetings always include speakers/authors on some aspect of Texas history and are open to the public.

In 2022, only 83 DSA Awards were given to CHCs in more than 200 counties which submitted annual reports. The Liberty County Historical Commission has been honored by this award for the past eleven (11) years according to County Chair, Linda Jamison. For more information on commission, please email: lchc318@gmail.com .