Clash between Devers ISD teacher, superintendent heats up

DEVERS — An anonymous letter has left a teacher out of a job, and the superintendent of Liberty County's smallest school district is now accused of coercing a parent into making misdirected allegations.

Educator Sandi Zbranek, whose contract did not get renewed by the Devers Independent School District, requested an open hearing last Tuesday night before trustees and the public in the district’s cafeteria.

Devers ISD has employed Zbranek since 2002.

Trustees voted 4-3 to uphold that nonrenewal, but not before allegations flew against Zbranek and Superintendent Liz Harris.

A packed house of mostly Zbranek supporters filled the room as the educator fought against allegations of bullying, name-calling and possible retaliation.

Some of those claims stem from an anonymous letter found sitting on a table in a school building.

During opening statements at the administrative proceeding, the school district’s attorney Stephanie Hamm, a partner with Houston-based Thompson & Horton LLP, made a case for not renewing Zbranek's contract.

"Teachers are expected to be role models. They are expected to exhibit model behavior that helps our students become successful members of society," Hamm said.

Hamm argued that educators need to be aware of their boundaries and personal conduct and maintain confidentiality, which she contended Zbranek had not done.

"We are here today because Mrs. Zbranek has not lived up to the district’s expectations," Hamm said.

Taking up Zbranek's case was her husband Zack Zbranek, a longtime local attorney, who expressed frustration with the situation. He argued the district based its actions on an unidentified accuser's statement in a letter.

He added a subsequent investigation never allowed his wife to face her detractors, as students’ names were redacted and parents refused to come forward publicly.

"How do you respond when you don't know who it is? You don't know where it happened or when it happened,” he said. “I have been doing this for almost 30 years and let me tell you, it has been so hard to protect my wife when they hide the ball.”

During the impassioned defense of his spouse, Zbranek also mentioned Rachel O’Dell, who would later tell trustees that Harris had asked her to write a letter against Sandi Zbranek.

Harris has denied that claim.

“I will say this: There’s a parent out there that was approached on multiple occasions by Liz to make a false statement against Sandi,” Zbranek said.

O’Dell, who serves as a trustee for the Liberty Independent School District, spoke for about 30 minutes, praising Devers ISD’s teachers and administrators and specifically lauding Sandi Zbranek.

O’Dell’s son previously attended school in the tiny district, where kindergarten through 8th grade classes are housed at the same location.

O’Dell said Zbranek did wonderful work with her child.

“It was a very positive experience as far as most of the teachers and administration,” she added.

Zack Zbranek asked O’Dell if any district official had approached her to supply a statement against Sandy Zbranek; O’Dell responded that Harris had done so.

However, O’Dell told the crowded room that she initially thought the superintendent was concerned about another teacher, not Zbranek.

“Liz has been great to me. I don’t want to be here, but we are here because,” of the anonymous letter, O’Dell said.

O’Dell told school trustees she would want to know who wrote a letter making allegations if she was dealing with a similar issue in Liberty ISD.

Harris stated said she never coerced anyone into writing anything against Sandi Zbranek.

The superintendent also explained that her investigation consisted of selecting random students from Devers Junior High School she felt may have a grasp of the situation.

Harris said some issues were brought to light that suggested a teacher had bullied students, had spoken about confidential grades and Accelerated Reading points in class, and had referenced a student as a "crack baby."

Harris said Zbranek became the probe's focus, adding that some parents came forward with concerns but were unwilling to speak publicly.

The initial complaint that led to the investigation was addressed to DISD board President Tommy McIntosh.

However, questions have been raised about the appearance of the anonymous letter, dated March 7, which did not surface for at least another week when it was discovered sitting on a table inside the school.

Zack Zbranek questioned how the letter got into the building and why no one tried to identify who brought it to the school, going as far as questioning its validity and why no one used cameras to determine how it arrived on campus.

“You don’t know who the hell did it,” Zbranek said.

Harris, the only witness for the administration, said she wrote up Sandi Zbranek for smelling like alcohol in January; the teacher refused to sign the paperwork.

Administrators have denied the investigation was prompted by a personality clash between Harris and Zbranek, or that the rift originated with a disagreement over the district’s receiving a coveted award from the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program.

Former students, co-workers and parents rallied on behalf of Zbranek during the administrative hearing.

“I am so glad that I was able to be taught by such an amazing woman,” said Eve White, a former pupil.

Alamo Morin, another past learner of Zbranek’s who flew into town to support her, even recounted how Zbranek provided support and guidance during an emotional low point in his life.

He added the career educator was there for him even after he left to attend Liberty High School.

When all was said and done, the hearing lasted over six hours, and just after midnight, school trustees voted 4-3 to uphold the superintendent's decision not to renew the contract.

Voting in favor of nonrenewal was McIntosh, Reid Wiliams, Donna Hebert and Michelle Carr, while Gradee Davis, Matthew Horelica and Seth Traywick voted against the motion.

The Zbranek camp plans to appeal the decision to the Texas Education Agency.

“We are going to take it to the next level,” Zack Zbranek told The Vindicator.