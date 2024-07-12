Abbott Provides Update On Ongoing Response Efforts Following Hurricane Beryl

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott announced today that Texas has requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Individual Assistance program for 15 counties as Texas communities continue to recover from the impacts of Hurricane Beryl.

“The State of Texas continues to deploy all resources and assistance needed to help Texans and communities impacted by Hurricane Beryl,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas has requested 15 counties be approved for FEMA’s Individual Assistance program so Texans have access to additional funding to cover expenses caused by this disaster. I remain in regular contact with Acting Governor Dan Patrick and Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd on Texas’ ongoing response and recovery efforts. We are working around the clock to ensure electrical providers quickly restore power to all Texans. Texas will remain engaged until every Texan recovers from this disaster.”

Acting Governor Dan Patrick today requested that FEMA grant eligibility for Individual Assistance for qualifying Texans in the following counties: Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Orange, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker, and Wharton. Additional counties may be requested at a later date as damage assessments are completed.

If approved, FEMA’s Individual Assistance program funding would assist with expenses such as temporary housing, emergency home repairs, uninsured and underinsured personal property losses, disaster legal services, disaster unemployment assistance, and medical, dental, and funeral expenses caused by the disaster.

Additionally, Acting Governor Patrick requested that the federal government reopen the incident period for Hurricane Beryl, which was closed on July 9, and instead designate the event as “continuing,” as the state remains engaged in the response to the storm. State and local partners continue to actively respond to this event and remain committed to protecting life and property.

Acting Governor Patrick and Chief Kidd joined local officials in Houston today to announce a new initiative to bring law enforcement personnel from across the state to work alongside local law enforcement in support of local disaster response efforts. In addition, the Texas Department of Public Safety has position 80 state troopers in the Houston area.

State emergency response resources remain engaged with local partners, and state agencies continue to surge personnel and additional resources by the truckload into impacted communities, including generators, tarps, fuel, ready-to-eat meals, water, and ice. To date, the state has distributed more than 1,723,600 bottles of water, more than 218,875 ready-to-eat meals, and more than 15,485 bags of ice to areas affected by Hurricane Beryl.

The State of Texas continues to take action to provide all available resources to help support local communities from the impacts of Hurricane Beryl, including: