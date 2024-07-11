Outages still impacting county as residents seek relief

The fallout from Hurricane Beryl is still being felt across Liberty County as thousands of residents remain powerless and multitudes of others work to clean up debris on their properties.

The Cleveland area remains the hardest hit as Entergy Texas works to restore power throughout the region and, as of Thursday afternoon, has reestablished power to 60% of its 252,460 customers.

New estimates for reconnecting power in the Cleveland area were pushed back to Monday, July 15, by 5 p.m., while outages impacting the Dayton and Liberty areas are expected by 10 p.m. Sunday.

Residents in Liberty were asked to report any outages to City Hall by calling 936-226-3684 or 936-336-2910. According to the city crews, they were still working through isolated outages.

SHECO customers throughout the county are still dealing with outages in about 19% of their service area.

Distribution and cooling centers have been opening throughout the county, and The Vindicator will continue to provide that information via our social media.

For more information on Entergy Texas, visit https://www.entergy.com/view-outages/. For SHECO outages, you can visit https://outage.samhouston.net/maps/OutageWebMap/.

