Entergy Texas storm update – 7/11/24, 1 p.m.

Entergy Texas crews continue making progress and have successfully restored power to nearly 60% of the 252,460 customers impacted by the storm. As of 1 p.m. Thursday, approximately 149,400 customers have been restored.

Many of the remaining outages are in heavily damaged areas requiring extensive repairs. Damage assessments are still ongoing, but recent reports show 407 downed poles, 202 damaged transformers, 614 broken crossarms, and approximately 657,000 feet of wire needing replacement.

Entergy Texas has a restoration team of more than 2,400 working around the clock on repairs, and special equipment like helicopters are being used to access hard-hit areas. While some customers could be restored sooner, the estimated restoration chart below shows the estimated restoration dates based on current damage assessments and weather forecasts.

Customers should note that occasionally the company will restore power to an area only to find another issue. This may require turning power off again in order to complete additional repairs. Crews will also make initial repairs in some areas in order to get the power flowing to as many customers as possible. Crews then have to go back, take customers out of service, and complete more long-term repairs. To learn more about Entergy Texas’ restoration process, visit the Entergy Storm Center.

A heat advisory remains in place for Southeast Texas until 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 11. Cooling stations have been set up at the following locations within the Entergy Texas service area:

· Salvation Army Beaumont, 2350 IH-10 East, Beaumont

· Some Other Place, 1107 McFaddin, Beaumont

· Crystal Beach Community Church, 1825 TX-87, Crystal Beach

· First Baptist Church, 205 East Wheat Street, Woodville

· Faith Temple Church, 650 Pollard St, Jasper

· East Montgomery County CDC, 16401 1st St Suite 100, Splendora

· Lone Star Community Center, 2500 Lone Star Pkwy, Montgomery

· West Branch Library: 202 Bessie Price Owen Dr., Montgomery

· Society of Samaritans, 31355 Friendship Dr, Magnolia

· Walker County Storm Shelter, 445 TX-75, Huntsville

· Conroe Central Library, 104 I-45 North, Conroe

· South County Branch, 2101 Lake Robbins Dr., The Woodlands

· North Montgomery County Community Center, 600 Gerald St., Willis

· Calvary Baptist, 816 N Blair Ave, Cleveland

· Shepherd Community Center, 10251 TX-150, Shepherd

· Coldspring Area Public Library, 14221 Hwy 150 West, Coldspring

· R.B Tullis Branch: 21569 US-59, New Caney

· St. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, 26777 Glen Loch Drive, Spring

· Corrigan City Hall, 101 W Ben Franklin St, Corrigan

Stay informed throughout the restoration process using the following resources:

· Download our free Entergy app.

· Sign up for text alerts by texting REG to 36778.

· Visit the Entergy Storm Center website and our View Outage page.

· Follow us on X or Facebook.

· Follow your local news media for updates.

About Entergy Texas

Entergy Texas, Inc. provides electricity to approximately 512,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Texas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation, a Fortune 500 electric company. Entergy powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We’re investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. For the latest news from Entergy Texas, visit the Newsroom and connect with @EntergyTX on social media.