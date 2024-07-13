Entergy Texas storm update – 7/13/24, 9:30 a.m.

Entergy Texas made significant progress overnight restoring power to customers in areas heavily impacted by Hurricane Beryl. As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, crews have successfully turned the lights back on for approximately 212,100 of the 252,460 customers impacted, which brings the company’s total restoration percentage to more than 80% complete. The majority of customers who can safely take power are expected to be restored no later than Monday, July 15.

Entergy Texas completed 90% of Hurricane Beryl damage assessments Wednesday, and all damage assessments were completed on Thursday. Heavy rain, strong winds and downed vegetation from Hurricane Beryl caused damage to 651 poles, 304 transformers, 855 crossarms, and left behind 171 miles of downed wire. Damage assessors remain in the field to scout non-outage related repairs and assist with ongoing restoration efforts.

The chart below shows estimated restoration times for the hardest-hit areas following Hurricane Beryl.

A flood warning is currently in effect for the East Fork San Jacinto River near New Caney affecting Liberty, Harris and Montgomery counties through Saturday evening. Entergy Texas encourages all customers to keep the following tips in mind regarding flood safety:

· Stay away from downed lines. If you see a downed line, keep your distance and call 1-800-9OUTAGE to report it.

· Avoid areas of debris, as downed and energized power lines may not be visible.

· Don’t walk or drive through flood waters. Just six inches of moving water can knock you down, and one foot of water can sweep your vehicle away. In addition, water may be electrified from nearby downed lines.

· Use extreme caution when navigating boats in flooded areas around power lines to ensure boats and their occupants don’t come into contact with energized lines.



Cooling stations have been set up at the following locations within the Entergy Texas service area:

· Salvation Army Beaumont, 2350 IH-10 East, Beaumont

· Some Other Place, 1107 McFaddin, Beaumont

· Crystal Beach Community Church, 1825 TX-87, Crystal Beach

· First Baptist Church, 205 East Wheat Street, Woodville

· Faith Temple Church, 650 Pollard St, Jasper

· East Montgomery County CDC, 16401 1st St Suite 100, Splendora

· Lone Star Community Center, 2500 Lone Star Pkwy, Montgomery

· West Branch Library: 202 Bessie Price Owen Dr., Montgomery

· Society of Samaritans, 31355 Friendship Dr, Magnolia

· Walker County Storm Shelter, 445 TX-75, Huntsville

· Conroe Central Library, 104 I-45 North, Conroe

· South County Branch, 2101 Lake Robbins Dr., The Woodlands

· North Montgomery County Community Center, 600 Gerald St., Willis

· Calvary Baptist, 816 N Blair Ave, Cleveland

· Shepherd Community Center, 10251 TX-150, Shepherd

· Coldspring Area Public Library, 14221 Hwy 150 West, Coldspring

· R.B Tullis Branch: 21569 US-59, New Caney

· St. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, 26777 Glen Loch Drive, Spring

· Corrigan City Hall, 101 W Ben Franklin St, Corrigan

Stay informed throughout the restoration process using the following resources:

· Download our free Entergy app.

· Sign up for text alerts by texting REG to 36778.

· Visit the Entergy Storm Center website and our View Outage page.

· Follow us on X or Facebook.

· Follow your local news media for updates.

About Entergy Texas

Entergy Texas, Inc. provides electricity to approximately 512,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Texas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation, a Fortune 500 electric company. Entergy powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We’re investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. For the latest news from Entergy Texas, visit the Newsroom and connect with @EntergyTX on social media.