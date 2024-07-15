Alvis Bryant Harvey Jr., born on June 14, 1962, in Houston, TX, has entered into eternal rest on June 30, 2024, at the age of 62. Alvis was a beloved father, grandfather and partner.

Alvis dedicated many years of his life to playing baseball. He was also known for his love of fellowship, his charismatic nature, and his genuine kindness. He had an extraordinary ability to connect with people, maintaining friendships that spanned back to his childhood and baseball playing days, while also making new friends along the way.

He is survived by his partner Robin, two daughters Shanae and Dana; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild on the way, three brothers Reginald, Calvin, and Alex; family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father Alvis Harvey Sr., his mother Juanita Ligons Harvey, brother Allen Harvey; family and friends. Alvis' legacy of love, family, and community will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew him. He will be deeply missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at The Ark Church, 810 Collins St., Dayton, TX 77535.