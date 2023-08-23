Coffee lovers will love this new gem

LIBERTY - If you’ve ever happened to stroll by City Florist on Jefferson Drive and haven’t stepped inside, it's fair to say you’ve missed one of the city’s gems.

When the door opens, various refreshing and sweet smells rush at you. From the fresh-cut flowers to the many scented candles arranged throughout the store, there is a pleasant node for everyone.

Now, you can add a pleasant hint of freshly brewed coffee with the addition of Jehovah Java Coffee Shop.

Coffee drinking is an everyday staple in people’s daily routine, and now, with the addition of Jehovah Java to the neighborhood, coffee lovers have a great new option for their fix.

Owner Stephanie Blume has some pointers for those who don’t drink coffee and don’t know how to start.

“For beginners. I would recommend a frappe and most likely caramel,” said Blume.

Blume also added several of her favorite drinks, which change by season. “For summer,” she said, “I regularly drink caramel frappes. For the fall, my diet consists of a hot brown sugar and cinnamon latte. In the winter, a hot peppermint latte is a must for the cold. And for the spring, a black coffee will do.”

Blume, who is a self-proclaimed lover of coffee, always wanted to open up a coffee shop.

“I had a church friend that owned a coffee shop, and they closed the shop after many years, and that is where I got the name Jehovah Java. I want to incorporate God in everything that I do,” said Blume.

You will even find a scripture written on the sleeve of your coffee.

Blume and her family made their way to the area over a decade ago and have been a part of the community through business pursuits and leaders at The Family Church.

“Even though I wasn’t raised in Liberty,” Blume said, “my family and I have put down roots here after eleven years. I love the small town feel and the strong community involvement that people engage in.”

Since the fall season is just around the corner, Blume has been working on names and slogans for new seasonal drinks that will catch customers' attention.

So whether you are a daily coffee drinker or just looking for something new to explore, Jehovah Java Coffee Shop inside the City Florist is indeed a gem.

“Coffee is a universal language that speaks for itself. It can turn strangers into friends,” said Blume.

The public is invited to a special opening this Thursday, Aug. 24, with great coffee and much more.