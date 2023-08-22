Betsy M. Tallent, 73, of Devers, Texas, passed, away on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at her residence, with her loving family by her side. She was born on November 4, 1949, in Big Lake, Texas, to the late Donald Gene and Mae LaDellle Richardson Harris. Betsy graduated from Robert E. Lee, in Baytown, class of 1968. Soon after graduation, she married the love of her life Donald, where they have spent the last fifty-five years raising their family.

Betsy pursued many interests, some of which included fishing, gardening, sewing, and crocheting. She had an avid love for gardening and being outdoors. Above all, she found her greatest joy come from spending time with her family, especially during the Christmas holiday, where they would make homemade candy and decorations. Betsy loved her family immensely and was proud of each and every one of their accomplishments. She enjoyed the simple things in life, the calm presence of her home was her favorite place to be.

Betsy was preceded in death by her parents. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her beloved husband Donald; her daughter Sherry Cessna and husband Steve of Sealy; her son James Tallent and wife Yamilly Valdez of Devers; her grandchildren Colby Tallent of Graham, Washington, Elizabeth Roush of Sealy, Emma Tallent, Kyle Tallent, and Logan Tallent all of Devers, Jorge Esparza, Jr. of Devers, Savannah Lopez and husband Jared of Wharton, Lorelei Cessna of Sealy; her siblings Donna Miller and husband Danny of Plainview, Ronald Harris and wife Linda of Chandler, Lavinia Attaway and husband Greg of Jacksonville, Arkansas, Susan Bloom and husband Doug of Stuttgart, Arkansas, Stephen Harris and wife Rhonda of Dewitt, Arkansas; her aunt Glenda Riley of Deer Park; her numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5:00pm until 8:00pm, on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Street, in Liberty. A funeral service will be held at 10am, on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Allison Funeral Service, with Bro. Jeff Day officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Rice Belt Cemetery, in Devers.

