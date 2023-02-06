First Liberty announces promotions

First Liberty Bank’s board of directors announced promotions for the new year at the Dec. 15 meeting.

“These talented individuals have played a big part in our success as a community bank through their hard work and dedication. Our board of directors takes great pleasure in recognizing these deserving individuals and are grateful for their contributions to our bank,” said FLB Chairman of the Board Charles McGuire.

W. Earle Connevey is promoted to Executive Vice President/Chief Credit Officer. Connevey joined the bank in 1984 as an Assistant Vice President and Loan Officer. Connevey graduated in 1981 from Stephen F. Austin State University with a dual degree in Business Management and Geology. Two weeks after graduation, he married his wife, Jody. She is the owner of All That Glitters in Liberty, Texas. They have two children together, Daniel and Jennifer. He served on the Liberty-Dayton Chamber of Commerce for three terms, the Houston-Galveston Area Council, representing Liberty County for two terms, and the City of Liberty Parks and Recreation Board. When his children were younger, he volunteered as a youth football, baseball, and basketball coach on their teams. Next year, he will reach his 40-year anniversary with the bank.

Prem Dalwadi is now Vice President of Information Technology. He began working for the bank in 2013 as an Information Technology Representative. Dalwadi is the son of immigrant parents, who immigrated in 1985 from India. He was born and reared in Dayton and graduated from the University of Houston in 2011 with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management Information Systems. He has been essential in the opening of new branches and implementing ITMs at every location. He is often the one everyone calls for help. He is a connoisseur of foods and enjoys trying new restaurants. Above all, he enjoys spending time with his family and friends.

Charles Bolds is moving up to become Vice President/Senior Mortgage Officer. Bolds began working at the bank in 2017 as a Credit Analyst (Management Trainee). He attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University where he played running back and free safety in football. He graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance in 2006. He is a school board member for Hardin ISD and coaches Little Dribblers basketball team. He is a deacon at Olive Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Hardin, Texas, a church he attends along with his wife of 12 years, Adrina, and their three beautiful daughters.

Pete Arce is the new Vice President of Compliance. He began working for the bank as a trainee for Vice President of Compliance in 2022. Arce has a bachelor’s degree in finance from The University of Texas - Rio Grande Valley. His banking career began in 2005 in McAllen, Texas, where he started out working in a community bank. An artist since childhood, Arce loves includes drawing, painting, and creating digital art. He tries to visit art museums whenever he can with his wife of 11 years, Pamela, and their three children.

Haleigh Shanks is now Vice President/Assistant Director of Mortgage Services. Shanks began working for FLB in 2020 as a Mortgage Processor. She graduated from South Texas College of Law in 2017 and worked in civil litigation/personal injury for three years prior to joining the bank. She stays busy with her three boys who all attend Dayton ISD. She recently joined the Dayton Rotary Club.

Nichole Runnells is the new Assistant Vice President of Accounting. She joined the bank in 2014 as an Accounting Representative. She obtained her certification in General Banking, Banking Fundamentals, and General Accounting. She is a native of Dayton where she raises her two children, Bentley and Paisley. In her free time, she loves being near the water and travelling. She is also a fantastic party planner and regularly spends time with her family and friends.

Bonnie Garcia is now Assistant Vice President/Mortgage Officer. Garcia began working for the bank in 2018 as a Loan Assistant. She has been in banking for 15 years and started off as a teller. She credits her great mentors for helping her learn so much along her journey. Garcia has been married to her husband, Alex, for seven years. They have two kids, Sophia and Lucas. Whenever they are not attending their children’s sporting events, they enjoy spending time outdoors. Garcia and her family enjoy camping, riding UTVs, and finding the next trail to explore.

Trey Harris is a new Assistant Vice President/Loan Officer. Harris joined the bank in 2019 as a Mortgage Processor. He is from San Augustine, Texas, and graduated from Texas A&M University in 2019. He has been married to his high school sweetheart, Landee, for four years. Together, they have a son, Robert, and will be welcoming another son, James, in May. He and his family are members of North Main Baptist Church in Liberty, Texas.

Mary Halliday is now Assistant Vice President of Loan Administration. She began working for the bank in 2015 as a Personal Banker. Halliday has worn many hats at FLB. She has been a Universal Banker and Loan Administrator, and played a key role in the bank’s conversion in 2021. She has been married to her husband, Blake, since 2016. They have one daughter, Blair, who keeps them busy with dance lessons. Halliday is enthusiastic about cooking and enjoys time with family and friends.

First Liberty Bank began its roots in 1913 in Liberty, Texas, in the building now housing Tarver Abstract. Today, the bank is still headquartered in Liberty, has branches in Dayton, Hardin, Huffman, China and Mont Belvieu, and a loan production office in Livingston. First Liberty Bank has created a legacy with its continuous involvement in the community. Locally owned, First Liberty Bank has grown more to $460 million in assets which is an increase of over 50% in assets in the last seven years.

Bank President Kelly Stretcher said, “We are extremely proud of all our team members and congratulate those receiving promotions. Our team members allow us to operate with Big Bank Ability and Small Bank Agility.”