First Liberty announces promotions
1 minute
Governor Abbott, Nexstar Media Inc. Announce Live Statewide Telecast Of 2023 State Of The State Address

Speech Will Take Place On February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM CT

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott and Nexstar Media Inc. today announced that Nexstar television stations across the state of Texas will carry a live telecast of Governor Abbott’s 2023 State of the State address on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM CT, hosted by the Greater San Marcos Partnership and San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce. The speech will air on 16 Nexstar television stations serving 14 Texas media markets and will be telecast throughout the state. As a public service, Nexstar will make the live feed of the telecast available to every broadcast company serving Texas.

 

"Texas is the apex of opportunity, where infinite possibilities allow our people to climb from humble beginnings to the heights of success," said Governor Abbott. "This 88th Legislative Session is an opportunity for the Legislature and statewide leaders to transform the lives of Texans for generations and build an even brighter future for our state. We have already accomplished so many great things for the people of Texas—working together, we will continue charting a course for the Texas of tomorrow."

 

During the address, Governor Abbott will update Texans on his priorities for the 88thLegislative Session, highlight exceptional Texans from across the state, and outline his plans for building the Texas of tomorrow.

 

The address will air on 16 Nexstar television stations serving the state, including: KDAF-TV (CW) in Dallas, KIAH-TV (CW) in Houston, KXAN-TV (NBC) in Austin, KWKT-TV (FOX) in Waco, KVEO-TV/KGBT-TV (NBC/MyNet) in Harlingen/Brownsville, KSHV-TV (FOX) in Shreveport, LA, KTSM-TV (NBC) in El Paso, KETK-TV (NBC) in Tyler, KAMR-TV (NBC) in Amarillo, KAMC-TV/KLBK-TV (ABC/CBS) in Lubbock, KMID-TV (ABC) in Midland/Odessa, KFDX-TV (NBC) in Wichita Falls, KTAB-TV (CBS) in Abilene, and KLST-TV (CBS) in San Angelo. Local viewers may also access a livestream of the broadcast online by visiting the website of their local Nexstar station (see table below for more information). 

 

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s 2023 State of the State Address – Television Broadcast and Livestream

 

WHEN: Thursday, February 16, 2023

           7:00 PM - 8:00 PM CT 

 

Governor Abbott’s speech will be carried on the following stations and websites:

 

Station

Network

Market

Website

Social Media

KDAF

CW

Dallas

cw33.com

@CW33

KIAH

CW

Houston

cw39.com

@CW39Houston

KXAN

NBC

Austin

kxan.com

@KXAN_News

KWKT

FOX

Waco

fox44news.com

@KWKTFOX44

KVEO/

KGBT

NBC/

MyNet

Harlingen/

Brownsville

valleycentral.com

 @cbs4rgv

KSHV

FOX

Shreveport, LA

ktalnews.com

@NBC6News

KTSM

NBC

El Paso

ktsm.com

@KTSMtv

KETK

NBC

Tyler

KETK.com

@KETK

KAMR

NBC

Amarillo

myhighplains.com

@KAMRLocal4News

KAMC/

KLBK

ABC/

CBS

Lubbock

everythinglubbock.com

@KLBKNews

KMID

ABC

Midland/

Odessa

yourbasin.com

@Big2News

KFDX

NBC

Wichita Falls

texomashomepage.com

@TexomasHomepage

KTAB

CBS

Abilene

bigcountryhomepage.com

@KTABTV

KLST

CBS

San Angelo

conchovalleyhomepage.com

@klstnews

 

Note: In addition to the live television broadcast, viewers may also access a livestream of the address by visiting their local participating Nexstar station’s website.

