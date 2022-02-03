O’REILLY AUTO PARTS HAS OPENED IN CLEVELAND, TX

O’Reilly Auto Parts (NASDAQ: ORLY) is pleased to announce the opening of our store in CLEVELAND, TX. The store is located at 1216 E HOUSTON. Our new store is conveniently located to serve all of your auto part needs.

The store will be celebrating a grand opening that will run from FEBRUARY 9 – 22, 2022. Store Manager, on behalf of the entire company, will present a $200 check to the Cleveland Fire Department. O’Reilly Auto Parts is honored to be a part of such a worthwhile organization.

If you have not had an opportunity to stop by and meet RAY MYERS and the TEAM, come in during the Grand Opening Celebration. When you visit the new O’Reilly store, you’ll find courteous, knowledgeable store personnel to assist you. O’Reilly offers a low price guarantee, plus overnight service from our distribution centers, on most parts not in stock. O’Reilly has the best manufacturer’s warranty policy in the industry and the largest inventory of auto parts, tools and accessories.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional markets. Founded in 1957 by the O’Reilly family, the Company operates over 5,600 stores in the United States.

To find our newest store, or any other O'Reilly Auto parts location, visit our store locator at the following link: Store Locator