UIL REALIGNMENT

Big changes for Cleveland and Dayton in the 2022-24 UIL High School Realignment. Cleveland is making the move to Class 6A, while Dayton will be doing some major traveling in all athletics competition in their new districts. Check out the realignment below and get the full story in next weeks edition of The Vindicator.

LIBERTY COUNTY SCHOOLS

2022-24 UIL FOOTBALL REALIGNMENT

Class 6A District 13

Cleveland

Conroe

Conroe Caney Creek

Conroe Grand Oaks

Conroe Oak Ridge

Conroe The Woodlands

Conroe Woodlands

College Park

New Caney

Willis

Class 5A-II District 9

Dayton

Fort Bend Marshall

Fort Bend

Willowridge

Galena Park

Nederland

Port Neches-Groves

Santa Fe

Texas City

Class 4A-II District 9

Bridge City

Hamshire-Fannett

Hardin-Jefferson

Jasper

Liberty

Silsbee

West Orange-Stark

Class 3A-I District 10

Anahuac

Buna

Cleveland Tarkington

Hardin

Kirbyville

Orangefield

Winnie East Chambers

Class 2A-II District 12

Colmesneil

Deweyville

Evadale

Hull-Daisetta

Lovelady

Sabine Pass

2022-24 BASKETBALL/ VOLLEYBALL REALIGNMENT

Class 6A District 13

Cleveland

Conroe

Conroe Caney Creek

Conroe Grand Oaks

Conroe Oak Ridge

Conroe The Woodlands

Conroe Woodlands

College Park

New Caney

Willis

Class 5A District 16

Dayton

Humble Kingwood Park

Huntsville

Lufkin

Nacogdoches

New Caney Porter

Class 4A District 20

Hamshire-Fannett

Hardin-Jefferson

Huffman Hargrave

Liberty

Livingston

Splendora

Class 3A District 22

Anahuac

Buna

Hardin

Kirbyville

Kountze

Orangefield

Warren

Winnie East Chambers

Class 2A District 25 (BASKETBALL ONLY)

Dallardsville Big Sandy

Deweyville

Evadale

Hull-Daisetta

Sabine Pass

Saratoga West Hardin

Class 2A District 24 (Volleyball Only)

Deweyville

Evadale

Hull-Daisetta

Sabine Pass

Saratoga West Hardin