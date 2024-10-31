Southern fashion so good it’s sinful

CLEVELAND – If flashy, eccentric, and different is what you want to be, you must check out Sinful Southern Belles for your new staple wardrobe piece.

Originally, Sinful Southern Belles began as an online store in May 2012 and operated in that capacity for eight years, but it expanded to a storefront three years ago. Owner Kelly Barnaba has many years of retail experience, which made her want to open her own business.

Barnaba’s favorite thing about running her boutique is the styling she gets to do for her customers. Handpicking all the inventory in her store as well as putting everything together, Barnaba enjoys watching her customers fall in love with her pieces and loves to create the perfect outfits for them.

“The styling is probably my favorite because you get to interact with the customers,” Barnaba said.

While also having an online store, packaging orders, shipping orders, dressing mannequins, tagging, unpacking new inventory and merchandising keep Barnaba and her team busy around the clock.

Barnaba loves to have her own spin and originality in her inventory. Starting by handmaking all her pieces, she grew to combine her handmade and stock items in her inventory. By adding her own fun and originality to her clothes, Barnaba wants her customers to find outstanding original pieces with which they can fall in love.

“We strive to be unique and different and kind of out of the box. It’s not something you’re gonna see everywhere and we throw our styling on top of it.” Barnaba said.

With Sinful Southern Belles’ western flare, Barnaba likes to have unique items for local festivals. During TVE week, Barnaba likes to ensure the perfect rodeo outfits are stocked up and prepared for all the southern belles to purchase.

Barnaba has always worked in the retail and fashion scene. Starting out working with a lady who ran her own business, Barnaba would travel the country with her, setting up at different events and selling all kinds of fun, funky clothes. Giving significant credit to her mentor, Barnaba says she is a big reason behind her opening up her own business.

“Fashion has always been a very big influence in my life…this is who I am. It’s not a fad or a trend; it’s literally who I am as a person.” Barnaba said.

Barnaba loves for her customers to be able to walk in and feel the exciting energy her store has to offer. She loves making friends with her clientele and getting to know familiar faces, so she knows what her customers want and like, which is a big part of her passion.

Fun, flashy and exciting are the perfect three words to describe Sinful Southern Belles. The atmosphere is warm and welcoming and makes you feel so comfortable. Head over to Sinful Southern Belles to find your perfect outfit.