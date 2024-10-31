Halloween is finally here

From left: Kylea Sopchak, Addison Sopchak, Bryce Vanek, Gabby Soliday, Hayden Fisher and Ellie Brett getting down on the farm at the annual Hardin Trunk or Treat event on Monday, Oct. 28 at Hardin Elementary. The Vindicator | Katie Fielder

The Vindicator | Amber Johnson A group of happy trick or- treaters from Noah’s Ark Mother’s Day Out.

The Vindicator | Katie Fielder Trolls, Trolls and more Trolls! Kiley Roth, Jordyn Johnson, Nevaeh McCauley, Kaylee Harwell and Ava Green enjoy the Hardin Trunk or Treat sponsored by the HHS Student Council.

The Vindicator | Amber Johnson (LEFT) The kiddos from Noah’s Ark Mother’s Day Out did some early trick-or-treating around the Courthouse Square on Tuesday.