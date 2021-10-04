LCSO makes personnel changes in Jail and Training Division

On Friday, October 1st, Liberty County Sheriff Bobby Rader officially promoted and established former Training Division Coordinator Sgt. Ann Marie Mitchell as the new Jail Administrator over the County Jail and former Sergeant John Bennett to the rank of Captain to work with Mitchell within the administrative ranks of the jail. At the same time, former Deputy John Headrick was promoted to the rank of Corporal and now heads up the Training Division vacated by Mitchell. All three promotions comes with a host of experience in their respective new fields.

Jail Administrator Mitchell brings 13 years of law enforcement experience with her as well being a retired US Army Military Police Officer. In addition to holding a Master Peace Officer certification with many hours of schooling in Inmate Rights and Privileges, Mental Health Officer, Jail Liability she also has a Bachelor's Degree in Organizational Leadership from Mary Hardin-Baylor College. Mitchell is clearly qualified for this challenge when she says, "Through teamwork I hope to provide a safe and efficient work environment for the staff and a safe place for inmate rehabilitation. I have spent many years in the military leading soldiers and I hope to utilize the knowledge I have gained to better serve my staff, the Sheriff's Office and my community." It is clear that Mitchell has a firm grip on her new assignment and the many responsibilities that are ahead of her.

Captain John Bennett also comes on-board with many dedicated years of service as he started his career at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice when he was only 18 years old working as a Correctional Officer in low, medium and high custody institutions. Near the end of his career with TDCJ, Bennett was assigned to Death Row at the Polansky Unit in Livingston. In addition to being a Texas Commission On Law Enforcement Instructor, a S.W.A.T Operator and a less than lethal Instructor to name only a few accomplishments he voices a love for working in the field of Corrections which gives him the unique and professional ability to balance the needs of the people that comes into the facility and who expect to be treated fairly and with dignity with those needs of the Correctional Officers under his command.

Rounding out these new appointments and equally qualified to command the recently vacated LCSO Training Division Coordinators position is retired Dayton Police Chief John Headrick who has served most recently as a LCSO Reserve Deputy after his retirement from the Dayton P.D. and leading that agency for 5 successful years.

Cpl. Headrick is a Dayton native with over 30 years of law enforcement experience and in addition to being a current Dayton City Councilman, Headrick is looking forward to the responsibility of keeping up and maintaining the states training and hiring requirements for both Peace Officers and Correctional Officers.

These recent promotions and assignments can best be summed up by Sheriff Rader when he says, " I have had the opportunity to observe the work ethics of Ann Marie Mitchell, John Bennet and John Headrick for many years. Their dedication to their job and the professionalism they display was the main reason that I have asked them to step in and take positions that are very important to the success of the Liberty County Sheriff's Office and the Liberty County Jail. All three of them have "hit the ground running". The enthusiasm they have for their job inspires others. I count each of them a blessing and I look forward to working with each of the