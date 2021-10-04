Porter blanks Cleveland 21-0

The Porter Spartans broke open a close first half with a couple of second-half touchdowns to ease past the Cleveland Indians 21-0 on Thursday night at Randall Reed Stadium. After a scoreless opening quarter, the Spartans got on the scoreboard with Josh Evans scoring on a 9-yard run with 9:00 minutes left in the first half. In the third quarter, Porter added to their lead early with a 7-yard touchdown run to increase their lead to 14-0. The Spartans closed out the scoring late in the game, with Evans finding pay dirt with a 2-yard burst. Devonte Robertson led the Indians offense with 94-yards on 16-carries while quarterback Tyler Spencer passed for 81-yards on 8 of 12 attempts. Robertson added four receptions for 49-yards while Donald Robertson had five catches for 59-yards. Cleveland will host New Caney on Friday night.