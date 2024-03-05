2024 Liberty County Primary Election Results

LIBERTY — It was a long night as the votes came into the election's office on the courthouse square, and some voters were certainly left happier than others as the totals were announced Tuesday night.

For Liberty County voters, the Primary results were more than just party nominations; they were the unofficial election of leaders going forward the next four years, as no Democrats sought office on the ballot locally.

21.7 percent of registered voters cast a vote this election cycle, with a majority of those 11,336 voting in the Republican Primary. Voting was up from 2022 when only 18.87 percent voted.

The night's big race locally saw incumbent Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman hold off challenger Michelle Mangum-Merendino.

Up ballot, Liberty County voters helped decide the office of House District 18 State Representative after one of the bloodiest contests in recent memory. The district includes Liberty, Hardin, San Jacinto, and East Montgomery counties.

Janis Holt, the challenger with the backing of many big names, like Donald Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott, came up big in the race to unseat incumbent Ernest Bailes. She won Liberty County and had leads in Hardin and Montgomery County.

In the race for Tax Assessor-Collector, incumbent Richard Brown

Down ballot, Pct. 1 County Commissioner Bruce Karbowski staved off opponent Toby Wilburn, while Pct. 3 Commissioner David Whitmire won another term in his race with "B.J." Kevin Burton Jr.

Contested Constable's races saw all three incumbents win another term.

Pct. 1 Constable Tammy Bishop defeated challenger Chance Maddox, Pct. 5 Constable David Hunter beat Chad Pafford, and Pct. 6 Constable Zack Harkness fended off John Joslin.

The general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Provisional ballots will be added to the totals but will likely not impact the races.

For complete coverage, check this week's edition of The Vindicator.

THESE ARE COMBINED TOTALS (Early and Election Day)

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 36

Jonathan “Pipeliner” Mitchell - 2,290

Brian Babin - 7,548

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 18

Stephen Andrew Missick - 896

Ernest Bailes - 4,072

Janis Holt - 5,148

DISTRICT ATTORNEY, 253RD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Michelle Mangum-Merendino - 4,049

Jennifer L. Bergman - 5,909

COUNTY COURT AT LAW NO. 2

Wesley N. Hinch - 8,080

COUNTY ATTORNEY

Matthew Poston - 7,906

SHERIFF

Robert “Bobby” Rader - 8,523

COUNTY TAX ASSESSOR-COLLECTOR

Linda L. Chapman - 4,690

Richard “Ricky” L. Brown - 4,887

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 1

Bruce Karbowski - 1,504

Toby W. Wilburn - 1,354

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 3

David S. Whitmire - 740

B.J. Kevin Burton Jr. - 384

COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 1

Chance Maddox - 367

Tammy Bishop - 1,043

COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 2

John Tucker - 453

COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 3

Mark “Maddog” Davison - 1,220

COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 4

Robert Earl “Robby” Thornton Jr. - 2,577

COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 5

Chad Pafford - 687

S. David Hunter - 1,309

COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 6

John Joslin - 616

Zack Harkness - 989