2024 Liberty County Primary Election Results
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
LIBERTY — It was a long night as the votes came into the election's office on the courthouse square, and some voters were certainly left happier than others as the totals were announced Tuesday night.
For Liberty County voters, the Primary results were more than just party nominations; they were the unofficial election of leaders going forward the next four years, as no Democrats sought office on the ballot locally.
21.7 percent of registered voters cast a vote this election cycle, with a majority of those 11,336 voting in the Republican Primary. Voting was up from 2022 when only 18.87 percent voted.
The night's big race locally saw incumbent Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman hold off challenger Michelle Mangum-Merendino.
Up ballot, Liberty County voters helped decide the office of House District 18 State Representative after one of the bloodiest contests in recent memory. The district includes Liberty, Hardin, San Jacinto, and East Montgomery counties.
Janis Holt, the challenger with the backing of many big names, like Donald Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott, came up big in the race to unseat incumbent Ernest Bailes. She won Liberty County and had leads in Hardin and Montgomery County.
Down ballot, Pct. 1 County Commissioner Bruce Karbowski staved off opponent Toby Wilburn, while Pct. 3 Commissioner David Whitmire won another term in his race with "B.J." Kevin Burton Jr.
Contested Constable's races saw all three incumbents win another term.
Pct. 1 Constable Tammy Bishop defeated challenger Chance Maddox, Pct. 5 Constable David Hunter beat Chad Pafford, and Pct. 6 Constable Zack Harkness fended off John Joslin.
The general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Provisional ballots will be added to the totals but will likely not impact the races.
For complete coverage, check this week's edition of The Vindicator.
THESE ARE COMBINED TOTALS (Early and Election Day)
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 36
Jonathan “Pipeliner” Mitchell - 2,290
Brian Babin - 7,548
STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 18
Stephen Andrew Missick - 896
Ernest Bailes - 4,072
Janis Holt - 5,148
DISTRICT ATTORNEY, 253RD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Michelle Mangum-Merendino - 4,049
Jennifer L. Bergman - 5,909
COUNTY COURT AT LAW NO. 2
Wesley N. Hinch - 8,080
COUNTY ATTORNEY
Matthew Poston - 7,906
SHERIFF
Robert “Bobby” Rader - 8,523
COUNTY TAX ASSESSOR-COLLECTOR
Linda L. Chapman - 4,690
Richard “Ricky” L. Brown - 4,887
COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 1
Bruce Karbowski - 1,504
Toby W. Wilburn - 1,354
COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 3
David S. Whitmire - 740
B.J. Kevin Burton Jr. - 384
COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 1
Chance Maddox - 367
Tammy Bishop - 1,043
COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 2
John Tucker - 453
COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 3
Mark “Maddog” Davison - 1,220
COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 4
Robert Earl “Robby” Thornton Jr. - 2,577
COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 5
Chad Pafford - 687
S. David Hunter - 1,309
COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 6
John Joslin - 616
Zack Harkness - 989