LIBERTY — The warm weather has everyone out and about, including the alligators.

Over the weekend, Liberty PD removed a couple of alligators from the retention pond by 7-Eleven in Liberty. People have been feeding them, and they no longer are afraid of people. So, for the safety of the alligators and citizens, they will be relocated.

f you happen to see an alligator in a waterway, please do not feed them or mess with them.