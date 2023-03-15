Bush remains suspended following no action by commission

LIBERTY – In a decision that seemingly surprised most in attendance, the Liberty County Elections Commission took no action on the employment of Klint Bush during a special called meeting.

The commission met on Tuesday, March 14, to consider several items, including the possible reinstatement or continued suspension of Bush, as well as the possibility of terminating the embattled elections administrator that has been under investigation since his arrest last year over his role as chair of the Liberty County Housing Authority.

Bush appeared in the 253rd District Courtroom of Judge Chap Cain on Feb. 16 for a bond revocation hearing following a brief stint in a mental health facility, following a personal situation. At the time, it was discovered that Bush had contact with one individual he was not to come in contact with on several occasions and Cain revoked his bond pending trial.

Several members of Bush’s family, as well as family friends, addressed the commission during the public comment period, and most pled that no action be taken, at least until criminal indictments were brought against him.

Bush’s wife, Shayla, spoke about all the good he had done over his 20-plus years of community service as she pled with the court not to take any action.

“It is unfortunate that the circumstances of the last 90 days are robbing this county of a solid public servant,” she said. “By terminating him from county employment tonight, that's what this county is losing.”

After the public comment period, the commission moved to executive session and remained there for approximately two hours before returning to address the issues at hand.

Upon their return, commission chair, Jay Knight, looked for a motion on two items, which he never received, and both items died for lack of a motion.

In the end, Bush was still suspended with pay, and other items to possibly name an interim and begin a process to hire a new EA were null and void.

County commissioners were set to hold a meeting on Wednesday afternoon to address the results of the commission meeting, but according to County Attorney Matthew Poston, that meeting was likely being canceled following the elections commission's decision to take no action.

The grand jury is expected to look at the charges on Monday, March 27, and Bush remains at the Liberty County Jail.