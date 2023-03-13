Alexander Cole Thomas, Jr. passed away March 8, 2023 in McKinney, Texas at the age of 16. He was born to Alexander Cole Thomas, Sr. and Tiffany Nicole Haynes on January 10, 2007 in Dallas, Texas.

Alex Jr. attended Princeton High School. He loved working on anything outdoors, from his ATVs and dirt bikes and projects around the house to helping a friend or neighbor that needed help on some equipment or a lawn mowed. Alex Jr. was also a Junior firefighter at Devers volunteer fire department alongside his father, brothers, and fellow firefighters. Jr. had a huge heart and would always help anyone in need in the blink of an eye. He had a smile that would light up the room and always had a joke to tell or something funny to say.

Alex Jr. is survived by his mother, Tiffany Haynes (Jeffrey Harder) of Princeton, Texas; father, Alexander Thomas, Sr. (Heather) of Devers, Texas; grandfather, Gregory Thomas (Linda) of Plano, Texas; grandfather, Randy Haynes of Princeton, Texas; grandmother, Sarah Harder of Princeton, Texas; grandfather, Donald Whitford of Ocala, Florida; brothers, Dylan, Jordan, Tyler, and A.J.; sisters, Cailyn, Kharlee, Carlee, and Aleesa; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Julie Terry; grandmother, Joan Lumpkins; grandfather, John Lumpkins; uncle, Kenny Haynes; and grandparents, David and Phylis Thomas.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home in Allen, Texas. The family will receive guests for a visitation from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday at the funeral home. The service will also be live streamed at TJMfuneral.com on Alexander’s obituary page by clicking on the following link: https://celebrationoflife.tv/blog/alexander-cole-thomas-jr. Interment will be held at Van Winkle Cemetery in Climax, Texas following the service.