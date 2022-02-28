Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Candidates draw for places on Dayton ballot

Candidates vying for the Dayton City Council came out last Thursday for the official drawing of places on the ballot.
Candidates in the race for Position 1 are former Dayton City Councilman Dwight Pruitt and Tonya Smikal, who serves as president of the Dayton Community Development Corporation. Smikal drew and will appear first in that race.
In the race for Position 2 City Councilwoman Sherial Lawson and former Councilman Josh Townsend were both in attendance, Janette Goulder-Frick, a voting member of the DCDC, did not participate in the drawing. She however would receive the first spot on the ballot in that race, after Townsend pulled second and Lawson third.
Election Day for is Saturday, May 7.

