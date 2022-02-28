Body of San Jacinto County Deputy Constable Neal Adams Escorted to Funeral Home

The white hearse bearing the body of slain San Jacinto County Deputy Constable Neal Adams who was shot and killed while working an extra job in Houston last week, entered the City of Cleveland in Liberty County at 9:18 am this morning escorted by a large convoy of law enforcement motorcycles, Police and Sheriff vehicles, fire department vehicles and other First Responder units. The hearse and escort vehicles traveled past many flag waving and saluting citizens who stood along the escort route paying tribute and their respects to this fallen hero until the procession arrived at the Pace Stancil Funeral Home ten minutes later in Cleveland.

Deputy Constable Adam's body will remain at the funeral home until Thursday, March 3rd. The funeral will be held at the Community Center at 225 Live Oak St. in Coldspring, Texas at 10:30am that date. A very large attendance is expected from across the United States as is normally the case when any Peace Officer is killed in the line of duty.