Chambers appointed to 9th Court of Appeals

AUSTIN — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Kent Chambers, the recently elected Republican nominee, to fill the position of Justice Place 4 on the 9th Court of Appeals.

Chambers defeated Kenna Seiler in March with 63.2% of the vote and is unopposed on the November ballot, replacing former justice Hollis Horton.

The court hears appeals in a ten-county region that includes Liberty County.

Chambers is board-certified in personal injury trial law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and has tried over 150 cases in 32 Texas counties. He has also appealed cases in nine of the state's 14 appeals courts and at the Texas Supreme Court.

A graduate of Baylor University, he has been a member of the Texas Bar since 1989.

“As a constitutional conservative, I firmly believe judges must faithfully adhere to the rule of law rather than legislating from the bench. As an appellate justice, my mission will always be to apply the written words of the law to the established facts of the case without political bias,” Chambers said.

Chambers’ appointment is set to begin on July 1.