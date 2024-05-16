County inches closer to updating strategic plan

DAYTON — Stakeholders and community partners assembled Monday for a workshop session to bring the Liberty County Strategic Plan closer to adoption later this year.

The plan, an update of the original document that work began in 2016, is what Liberty County Judge Jay Knight refers to as a living document that can be adjusted along the way while helping guide the county and its partners as the community continues to grow.

One crucial piece of the plan is its impact on local communities to pursue grant opportunities and other funding avenues that can greatly impact residents and allow local governments to provide better infrastructure and services.

The workshop homed in on six areas of concentration that were broken down further, and participants gave thoughts on essential items, with representatives including local municipalities, schools, developers, medical professionals and other interested parties.

Those priorities included:

• Development Considerations

• Transportation

• Community Facilities

• Economic Development

• Health

• Housing

The plan is being done in conjunction with Texas Target Communities, a community engagement program at Texas A&M University, which has worked alongside the county since the project’s inception.

Planners have taken input from local leaders and community members throughout the process, updating the plan based on the feedback generated through public meetings and online surveys.

That information will help pave the way for the county’s future, and Commissioner’s Court hopes to approve the 2024 version this October.

Dayton City Manager Kimberly Judge also encouraged the planners to present that study to the participating government bodies, hoping to show a united front for the plan.