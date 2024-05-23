Cleveland looks at fire issues, swears in members Posted in: NewsLocal Government Cleveland City Council members Rachel Hall, Desirée David and Brent McWaters take the oath of office on Tuesday night at Cleveland City Hall. Retiring Cleveland Fire Department member, Travis Strickland was honored with a proclamation by city leaders. The Vindicator | Myria Schubert CLEVELAND — It was a busy night for leaders as several were sworn into office, with a pair taking their ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!