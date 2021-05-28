Complaints against City of Dayton officials

On Wednesday morning, May 19, The Vindicator was made aware of a number of complaints by Dayton Community Development Corporation Executive Director Ann Marie Miller against four individuals with the City of Dayton. She cites an original complaint in mid 2020 against a city employee regarding behaviors and raising concerns regarding financial matters, she believes that she has since been the subject of retaliation, racism, discrimination and exclusion from business related to her post with DCDC.

“Despite enduring this, I have maintained professionalism and attempted to be successful in my position as Executive Director of the DCDC. I have repeatedly raised concerns about these behaviors to only be intimidated into silence. Dayton has the potential for lots of success but the shenanigans and hostility that is being generated by a few select people will hinder Dayton's future for decades,” Miller said in a statement accompanying the official complaints.

Her statement goes on to allege that she has brought these issues to the attention of leadership on both the city council and her board, but she believes her have been ignored, even though she was assured it would be looked into. She stands by her original complaint and the findings from that investigation by the city.

“In trying to do what is morally and ethically right and best for the Citizens of Dayton, I've been forced to deal with increased retaliation, discrimination, and harassment by a group of people employed, elected, or appointed by the City of Dayton who socializes and fraternizes with each other on a consistent basis,” she continues.

In her statement she goes on to point out that she felt the level and frequency of the actions she has alleged increased as time progressed, leading to her decision to make the complaints.

“Having noticed the intensity of this discrimination, retaliation, and harassment increase, I informed the DCDC Board of Directors on May 10, 2021, about concerns regarding retaliation and discrimination for exposing inappropriate behaviors and potential financial mishandling. While I compiled everything to make a formal complaint, I was intimidated by board members to not file a complaint,” said Miller.

According to a statement from City of Dayton Attorney Brandon Davis they are aware of the complaints at this time and would be taking the necessary steps to investigate everything thoroughly.

“Earlier this week an employee of the Dayton Community Development Corporation filed formal complaints with the City against certain City employees and an elected official. The City takes complaints seriously and plans to hire outside counsel to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations in accordance with City policy. As this is an active personnel matter currently under investigation the city will have no further comments or statements regarding the matter until the investigation is complete,” according to the statement from the City of Dayton.

She goes on further to say, “I always try to find solutions instead of creating problems, but the behaviors of retaliation, discrimination, harassment, etc. by others continue. I feel that I have no resource but to file the attached complaint as part of three separate complaints, as my efforts to resolve this the former Board President, Mayor and attorney have done nothing but make the matter worse.”

Miller wrapped up her statement by requesting anyone named in the complaint be recused from discussing the matters related to the issue.

“Given the nature and the severity of my complaint, I hereby request that the person(s) named in my complaint be recused from discussing DCDC matters with City Council or my employment with City Council or the DCDC Board of Directors until this complaint is investigated and resolved as it is a direct conflict of interested and potentially retaliatory,” Miller concluded.