Court discusses vacancies, Chambers voices concerns

LIBERTY – County Commissioners voted to have a newly formed review committee get to work on finding a replacement for a pair of elected officials.

One vacancy is that of the Liberty County Commissioner Pct. 4, following the death of three-term incumbent Leon Wilson, while the other is that of County Clerk Lee Chambers, who may be stepping aside for another endeavor at the District Attorney's Office.

"The Liberty County District Attorney, Jennifer Bergman, has offered me the position of Chief Prosecutor for Appeals in her office. As an attorney who specialized in appellate law prior to becoming Liberty County Clerk, this is a great opportunity for me and one I am seriously considering. It is a hard decision to make because I really enjoy serving as County Clerk for the citizens of Liberty County," Chambers said in a statement.

The committee, dubbed the Interview Performance Review Committee, was formed earlier this Fall after the arrest of three members of the Liberty County Fire Marshal's Office. The committee is already looking at candidates for the fire marshal position and the subsequent opening of Emergency Management Coordinator, both of which were previously held by Bill Hergemueller.

"We want to be totally fair about this," said County Judge Jay Knight on the process of filling the vacancies.

The discussion on the Pct. 4 vacancy was short, and it was established that the committee would identify and vet candidates and weigh their strengths and weaknesses.

The entire commissioner's court would have some input along the way, although Knight will ultimately have the final choice on the opening.

The conversation on the clerk opening was a bit more interesting, with Chambers weighing in on her belief that she likely knew the best qualifications for the position. However, the court will have the ultimate decision-making authority on her replacement.

Before the court could complete a motion on the issues, Chambers interrupted and addressed commissioners.

"I am not deceased. I am sitting right here. I don't sit on the committee; this committee has not asked me for any information whatsoever related to how and what is required to do my job. I find it a little offensive that they are the ones who would be able to pick the best candidate. Why am I not included in this," Chambers said.

At that point, County Attorney Matthew Poston explained that this was the first step toward looking for candidates.

"Those discussions would come after this," Poston said.

"Wouldn't it be more appropriate that it be my recommendation," Chambers said.

Commissioner Pct. 2 Greg Arthur told Chambers that he was sure the committee would consider her recommendation, which she wanted to be contingent upon a recommendation of the county clerk.

"The ultimate decision comes from commissioner's court," Poston said.

Chambers doubled down on her belief that she was most suited to name her replacement and her displeasure that she had not been consulted.

"You will hear my opinion," Chambers said.

"In a matter of this nature I think it's prudent that we get as much information as we can and get considerations and get the best person. Period," Knight said.

Commissioners went on to approve the action and the committee will now begin the process of finding candidates.