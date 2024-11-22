DISD responds to child neglect incident

DAYTON – According to school officials, an incident at an elementary school campus has led to the dismissal of school employees.

The incident, which Dayton Independent School District is calling an isolated incident, came to light after a video of an instructional aide appearing to pull a child's hair and strike a young child circulated via social media came to light.

"Upon conclusion of the investigation, the District determined that this was an isolated incident, and the affected parents were promptly notified. The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priority," said DISD Assistant Superintendent of Student Services Travis Young, Ed D.

The same video shows the child in the lap of one aide, who first appears to settle the child down before turning her attention to her cell phone when another aide confronts the child and commits the actions in question.

According to Young, the district became aware of the issue on Sunday, Nov. 18 and immediately launched an investigation into the actions, including contacting Child Protective Services and law enforcement.

"A comprehensive investigation was carried out, resulting in appropriate personnel actions," Young said.

The two individuals depicted in the video are no longer with the district. According to the district, a third employee disseminated the video and is no longer with the school

"The individuals featured in the video are no longer associated with the District. Upon conclusion of the investigation," he said.