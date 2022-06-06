Dayton cancels gun show amid concerns

The aftermath of the Uvalde school shooting is still front and center in the headlines across the country, with a large part of the conversation focused on gun control and safety.

Those conversations have resulted in political discourse on gun safety and the ease of purchasing guns.

That discussion has now made its way locally as the annual Dayton Gun Show scheduled for later this month has been canceled by the City of Dayton.

According to City Manager Steve Floyd, that decision was his, along with the backing of the city council and mayor.

Unlike most gun shows, the city puts on the event as the sponsor, and Floyd had some concerns with how the vendors are policed.

“Anybody can come get a booth at our gun show and get a booth and sell guns to anyone,” said Floyd, “I don’t feel like the city needs all of this liability.”

Floyd, a gun owner and proud member of the NRA himself, is in full support of a gun show in Dayton in the future but feels it would be better for an outside party to conduct, as opposed to community center staff.

“I support us having a gun show, but I want a promoter that comes in and puts it on,” said Floyd.

He believes, considering recent events, it is only right that the city ensures public safety and that someone that should not own a gun does not obtain one, especially at an event sponsored by Dayton.

“I feel like it was the right thing to do,” Floyd concluded.