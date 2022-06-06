James “Jim” Michael Paar, 75, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, in Baytown, Texas, with his loving family by his side. He was born on May 28, 1947, in Waterloo, Iowa, to the late Bertram Anthony and Dorothy Marie Condon Paar. Jim graduated from Corpus Christi Academy, class of 1965. He attended college at Del Mar College, in Corpus Christi, where he was the president of the business club. Jim formally worked as a police officer in Kingsville, Texas. Before his retirement, Jim settled into a career working in the chemical industry as a boilermaker for Shell Refinery.

Jim was a faithful member of Crosby Church of Christ, the Liberty VFW Post 5621, and the American Legion Post 512, in Dayton. He was the founder and president of Eastgate Yacht Club. Jim proudly served his country in the United States Army. While in the Army, he served two tours in Vietnam and was a member of the Army’s fire department. During his time in the military, he served 4 years of active duty. Upon his separation from the army, he bravely made the decision to reenlist. After his discharge for the second time, he remained in the reserves until 1972. For his heroism, Jim was awarded the Air Medal Award and a Bronze Star Medal, both being received while in combat.

Jim pursued many interests, some of which were traveling, leather tooling, duck hunting, and collecting guns. One of his greatest treasures in life was his family and his grandchildren, with grandson Blake being his pride and joy. Jim was a jokester and would go to any measure to make everyone laugh. If something were said, he was always quick to have a comeback. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his twins Lori Hall and husband Chad of Mont Belvieu, and Michael Paar and wife Jennifer of Dayton; his grandchildren Blake Paar and wife Hope of Frisco, Aimee Baumgartner and husband John of Sarasota, Florida, Erinn Stevens and husband Craig of Saint Louis, Missouri, William Hall and fiancé Vicky of Baytown; his great-grandchildren Michael, Madeline and Emma Stevens all of Saint Louis; his siblings Larry Paar and wife Betty Jo of League City, and Patricia Drieling and husband Kenneth of Deer Park; his rescue donkeys Boudreaux and Thibodaux; his grand puppies; his numerous nieces, nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5pm until 7pm, on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, in Dayton. A funeral service will be held at 10am, on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in the sanctuary of Crosby Church of Christ, 3737 US-Highway 90, Crosby, Texas 77532. Burial will follow at 1:15pm, in Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas 77038

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting www.SterlingFuneralHome.com