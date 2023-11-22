Dayton moving forward on street projects

DAYTON – City leaders met Monday night and learned the results of a recent street analysis and some of the more critical road projects that need to be addressed.

Public Works Director Murphy Green presented the council with the top 20 street projects facing the city currently, with hopes of not just applying a band-aid fix, as has been the case in recent years, but doing a complete street rebuild from the base up.

“This is fixing the roads, and we have never done this before,” Green noted.

Some of the projects highlighted during the presentation were sections of major roads like North Winfree, North Main, South Cleveland and South Church streets.

The information provided included cost estimates for rebuilding the roads only, as city staff emphasized to council that issues with underground utilities could not be identified without looking at water and sewer lines; however, some projects could go forward in areas where new lines or areas with no lines had been identified.

“Before we attempt any road repair, we will look at utilities,” City Manager Kimberly Judge said.

Inspecting the lines will be easier than in the past, as in some areas, a scope can be run through the lines to identify any issues that may be present. Council dedicated up to $100,000 in funds to perform that work.

Council was excited to delve into street issues and see some significant improvements to infrastructure, as was city staff, which Judge believes has been working very hard to get the ball rolling.

“This year, we are looking to get something done,” Judge exclaimed.