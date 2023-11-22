Panthers opt up to 4A Division I Football

LIBERTY – Following a 2-8 campaign during the 2023 football season, the Liberty Panthers will see changes when UIL district realignment comes in February 2024.

In 2024, the Liberty Panthers will jump to Class 4A Division I on the football field.

"It has been tough playing in the toughest Class 4A district in the state with teams like Silsbee, Jasper, West Orange-Stark, and Hamshire-Fannett," said Liberty Head Coach Chris Lackey. "It has been a grind the last couple of years, and now we will have a better chance to compete and fight for a playoff spot."

With the Regional Quarterfinals starting this weekend, Silsbee and Jasper are still playing just to show the quality of play in Division II.

Although the numbers and teams will not be official till the early part of 2024, some of the teams likely that the Panthers will join in the district could include Lumberton, Vidor, Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Livingston, Huffman, Hardin-Jefferson, and possibly Bridge City.

Like Liberty, it was revealed this week that the Hardin-Jefferson Hawks elected to move up to Division I.

"I know as a coaching staff, we are excited for the move," added Lackey. "Once we tell the kids, I think they will welcome the change also. The Panthers have always had a good rivalry with Huffman, and that has been missed the last couple of years. That will be an exciting match-up with the Falcons to get back going again."

As far as the travel, things will be about the same.

"It's not much of a difference in the travel being in either district," said Lackey.

District realignment is set for February, and the actual slate of district competitors will be set for 2024-26.

"I think competing in a new district with new teams is an exciting time for us," said Lackey. "And then hopefully getting a shot to get back into the playoffs makes it that much better."







