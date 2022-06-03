Early voting kicks off in Cleveland

Voters in Cleveland will be deciding the future of their city council when early voting gets underway Monday, June 6, at the Cleveland Civic Center.

On the ballot are a pair of races that did not see a clear winner in the May 7 elections, and now the top two vote-getters in those races will square off.

In the race for Position 4 are Desiree D. David and Rachel Hall, as current officeholder Delores Terry was defeated in that contest. David was the leader of all candidates with the most votes in the first round.

The contest for Position 5 will be a race between Fred Terrell and Mike Doyle. In May, Terrell was just a handful of votes away from winning the race in a contest that saw Erika Montesnieto come in third place. The winner of this race will replace outgoing councilman Danny Lee.

Early voting runs Monday, June 6 through Friday, June 10 from 9 am – 6 pm, and Monday, June 13 – through Tuesday, June 14 from 9 am – 7 pm. Election Day will be Saturday, June 18,

from 7 am – 7 pm.