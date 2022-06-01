Manhunt underway in Dayton

A manhunt is underway in the Dayton area for Clifford O'Clair following a traffic stop on HWY 321 on Tuesday, May 31, which resulted in the suspect stealing a police cruiser and fleeing the scene to a wooded area.

According to Dayton Police Chief Derek Woods, one of his officers pulled O'Clair over, and he fled on foot with the officer in pursuit before doubling back and taking off in the cruiser. He then fled in the vehicle before crashing into a wooded area off N. Winfree and running into a wooded area along a creek.

Law enforcement initiated a search for O'Clair with the assistance of TDCJ search dogs into the evening hours, before the dogs were called off around 8 pm, while the investigation continued.

O'Clair has been eluding police for some time after escaping custody from the office of Liberty County Constable Pct. 4 Robbie Thornton earlier in the month.

O'Clair is a white male, 5'9" and approximately 170 lbs.

Authorities continue their search for O'Clair and ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts contact the Dayton Police Department at 936-258-7621.