Filing deadline passes in 2024 primary races

The official deadline for candidates to file the necessary paperwork on the 2024 primary ballot in the Republican and Democratic parties came and went Dec. 11. Now, several races are sure to make waves before election day.

On the Republican side of things, there will be a number of contested races on the March 5, 2024, ballot, as every elected office in Liberty County is currently held by a member of the GOP.

In possibly the biggest race locally, Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman, in only her first term, has drawn opposition from longtime local attorney Michelle Mangum-Merendino. That race has already begun to take shape and will bring plenty of healthy conversation over the direction voters want to see the office go.

Another contest of interest to local voters is Liberty County Tax Accessor-Collector, currently held by Richard Brown. Brown, who was appointed to that position in 2011, is seeking his fourth full term and is challenged by Linda Chapman, who currently works in the civil division of the Liberty County Sheriff's Office.

Another countywide race initially contested was Sheriff; however, Curtis McKinney, who had filed to challenge incumbent Bobby Rader, was forced to drop out due to changes in Texas law. Rader will be unchallenged in his attempt at a fourth term.

County Attorney Matthew Poston and County Court-at-Law No. 2 Judge Wes Hinch will both run unopposed in their respective races.

Down ballot is two of the more powerful offices in the county, as the Pct. 1 and Pct. 3 County Commissioners are up for reelection in 2024.

As of the deadline, only Pct. 1 Commissioner Bruce Karbowski drew an opponent in what will be a rematch of the 2020 race that saw Karbowski come out on top in a runoff. Since then, there have been significant changes to the precinct lines, including a large portion formerly in Pct. 4, where Wilburn previously served as commissioner.

In the race for County Commissioner Pct. 3, incumbent Davis Whitmire will face challenger Kevin "BJ" Burton in that race.

Also on the ballot are all six county constable positions, and only three of those will be contested during the primary, but the race for Pct. 2 Constable Les Hulsey's seat came with a last-minute surprise.

According to information from the Liberty County Republican Party, Hulsey was expected to withdraw from the race on Tuesday. At the same time, John Tucker, who works as a Pct. 2 Deputy, filed the necessary paperwork for that position. Tucker will run unopposed in that race.

Pct. 1 Constable Tammy Bishop, the only woman ever elected to that position, will face a challenge from Chance Maddox, a local veteran law enforcement officer.

In Pct. 5, incumbent David Hunter will again vie for that seat and face former Pct. 4 Constable Chad Pafford.

The Pct. 6 Constable race will feature incumbent Zack Harkness as he faces off with former constable John Joslin.

Pct. 3 Constable Mark "Maddog" Davison and Pct. 4 Constable Robby Thornton will face no opposition.

Finally, on the Democratic Party ticket, no one filed to run in any of the upcoming primary races except Party Chair Michael Mark.

Next up for candidates will be drawing for ballot positions as the campaign season is just beginning to heat up locally.

The Vindicator will continue to run candidate announcements and plan individual interviews with candidates.

The Vindicator and Dayton Chamber of Commerce will host the Liberty County Candidates Forum at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at the Dayton Community Center, where candidates will have an opportunity to address important questions ahead of the March Primary.