Lady Indians ousted by Lady Cavaliers

SHENANDOAH - It was the district opener for the Cleveland Lady Indians last Tuesday night as they traveled to College Park for a battle with the Lady Cavaliers. In the end, College Park took a 64-13 victory.

Cleveland fell behind 15-2 after the opening frame but played better in the second period and were outscored just 10-6 and trailed 25-8 at the half.

The Lady Indians carried that over into the third period, played hard, and were outscored 15-5 to trail 40-13 at the end of three periods of play.

College Park then put the game away in the final eight minutes by holding Cleveland scoreless while putting up 24 points to take the win.

Tramesha Harrison led the Lady Indians in scoring 6 points, and Jamiah Mikle finished with 3. Melanie Torres and Ja'mixeyae Caldwell scored 2 points each.

Aaliyah Jackson played outstanding defense.

Cleveland will be back in action on Friday night as they host The Woodlands.