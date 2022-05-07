Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Waller knocks out Lady Broncos in Bi-district play
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

FINAL LIBERTY COUNTY VOTE TOTALS

Posted in:
News
Local Government

All numbers are final Liberty County totals.

FINAL LIBERTY COUNTY VOTE TOTALS

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS
PROP 1
FOR 3,762*
AGAINST 477

PROP 2
FOR 3,642*
AGAINST 666

Liberty County Hospital District No. 1
(At Large 2 Positions)

Julie Woodward 366
Marcus T. Brand 323
Milton L. Fregia 770*
Victor Barranco 643
Bill Griffin 698*

City of Ames Position 1

Michael Trahan 65*
Wellona Robertson 21
Quatomonique Childress 6

Position 2

Elizabeth Hardy 52*
Reggie Rollins 24
Eugene E. Redmon 13

Position 4

Barbara Domain 41
Alfred Lee Freeman Jr. 49*

City of Cleveland Position 3

Eddie C. Lowery 375*
James Franklin 240

Position 4
(TOTALS WITHOUT SAN JACINTO COUNTY)
**THERE WILL BE A RUNOFF**

Desiree D. David 258**
Rachell Hall 219**
Delores Terry 160

Position 5
(TOTALS WITHOUT SAN JACINTO COUNTY)
**THERE WILL BE A RUNOFF**

Fred Terrell 308**
Mike Doyle 206**
Erika Montesnieto 110

City of Daisetta Position 3

Lori L. Tidwell 83*
Rodger D. Slusher, Sr. 27

City of Dayton Position 1

Tonya Smikal 284
Dwight Pruitt 295*

Position 2

Janette Goulder-Frick 208*
Josh Townsend 161
Sherial L. Lawson 191

City Hardin Place 3

Phyllis Lewing 42
Tommy Small 84*

Place 4

Julie Terry 44
David Meadows 89*

City of Liberty (At Large 3 Positions)

Tommy Brents 356*
Ed Seymour 335*
David W. Arnold J.L. “Chipper” Smith 274
J.L. “Chipper” Smith 303*

Cleveland ISD Trustee Position 4
(TOTALS WITHOUT SAN JACINTO COUNTY)

LaDerrington Baldwin 276
Willie Carter 305*

Trustee Position 5

Sharica S. Lewis 247
Amanda Sandoval Brooks 328*

Hardin ISD Trustee Place 3

James Bubba Campbell 348
Charlie Wakefield Stephanie Johnson 114
Stephanie Johnson Clark 410*

Trustee Place 4

Dana Holst 520*
Joey Scheffler 329

Trustee Place 5

Jennifer Parker 270
Charles Bolds 581*

Trustee 7

Bethany Walker 338
Michelle Hotaling 454*

Hull-Daisetta ISD Trustee Position 6

Bradley Davis 130*
Anna Lou Warren 84
Colby Fregia 88

Trustee Position 7

Anthony Gerard Eaglin 190*
Jim Parker 104

The Vindicator Copyright © 2022