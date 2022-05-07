FINAL LIBERTY COUNTY VOTE TOTALS
All numbers are final Liberty County totals.
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS
PROP 1
FOR 3,762*
AGAINST 477
PROP 2
FOR 3,642*
AGAINST 666
Liberty County Hospital District No. 1
(At Large 2 Positions)
Julie Woodward 366
Marcus T. Brand 323
Milton L. Fregia 770*
Victor Barranco 643
Bill Griffin 698*
City of Ames Position 1
Michael Trahan 65*
Wellona Robertson 21
Quatomonique Childress 6
Position 2
Elizabeth Hardy 52*
Reggie Rollins 24
Eugene E. Redmon 13
Position 4
Barbara Domain 41
Alfred Lee Freeman Jr. 49*
City of Cleveland Position 3
Eddie C. Lowery 375*
James Franklin 240
Position 4
(TOTALS WITHOUT SAN JACINTO COUNTY)
**THERE WILL BE A RUNOFF**
Desiree D. David 258**
Rachell Hall 219**
Delores Terry 160
Position 5
(TOTALS WITHOUT SAN JACINTO COUNTY)
**THERE WILL BE A RUNOFF**
Fred Terrell 308**
Mike Doyle 206**
Erika Montesnieto 110
City of Daisetta Position 3
Lori L. Tidwell 83*
Rodger D. Slusher, Sr. 27
City of Dayton Position 1
Tonya Smikal 284
Dwight Pruitt 295*
Position 2
Janette Goulder-Frick 208*
Josh Townsend 161
Sherial L. Lawson 191
City Hardin Place 3
Phyllis Lewing 42
Tommy Small 84*
Place 4
Julie Terry 44
David Meadows 89*
City of Liberty (At Large 3 Positions)
Tommy Brents 356*
Ed Seymour 335*
David W. Arnold J.L. “Chipper” Smith 274
J.L. “Chipper” Smith 303*
Cleveland ISD Trustee Position 4
(TOTALS WITHOUT SAN JACINTO COUNTY)
LaDerrington Baldwin 276
Willie Carter 305*
Trustee Position 5
Sharica S. Lewis 247
Amanda Sandoval Brooks 328*
Hardin ISD Trustee Place 3
James Bubba Campbell 348
Charlie Wakefield Stephanie Johnson 114
Stephanie Johnson Clark 410*
Trustee Place 4
Dana Holst 520*
Joey Scheffler 329
Trustee Place 5
Jennifer Parker 270
Charles Bolds 581*
Trustee 7
Bethany Walker 338
Michelle Hotaling 454*
Hull-Daisetta ISD Trustee Position 6
Bradley Davis 130*
Anna Lou Warren 84
Colby Fregia 88
Trustee Position 7
Anthony Gerard Eaglin 190*
Jim Parker 104