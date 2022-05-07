FINAL LIBERTY COUNTY VOTE TOTALS

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS

PROP 1

FOR 3,762*

AGAINST 477

PROP 2

FOR 3,642*

AGAINST 666

Liberty County Hospital District No. 1

(At Large 2 Positions)

Julie Woodward 366

Marcus T. Brand 323

Milton L. Fregia 770*

Victor Barranco 643

Bill Griffin 698*

City of Ames Position 1

Michael Trahan 65*

Wellona Robertson 21

Quatomonique Childress 6

Position 2

Elizabeth Hardy 52*

Reggie Rollins 24

Eugene E. Redmon 13

Position 4

Barbara Domain 41

Alfred Lee Freeman Jr. 49*

City of Cleveland Position 3

Eddie C. Lowery 375*

James Franklin 240

Position 4

(TOTALS WITHOUT SAN JACINTO COUNTY)

**THERE WILL BE A RUNOFF**

Desiree D. David 258**

Rachell Hall 219**

Delores Terry 160

Position 5

(TOTALS WITHOUT SAN JACINTO COUNTY)

**THERE WILL BE A RUNOFF**

Fred Terrell 308**

Mike Doyle 206**

Erika Montesnieto 110

City of Daisetta Position 3

Lori L. Tidwell 83*

Rodger D. Slusher, Sr. 27

City of Dayton Position 1

Tonya Smikal 284

Dwight Pruitt 295*

Position 2

Janette Goulder-Frick 208*

Josh Townsend 161

Sherial L. Lawson 191

City Hardin Place 3

Phyllis Lewing 42

Tommy Small 84*

Place 4

Julie Terry 44

David Meadows 89*

City of Liberty (At Large 3 Positions)

Tommy Brents 356*

Ed Seymour 335*

David W. Arnold J.L. “Chipper” Smith 274

J.L. “Chipper” Smith 303*

Cleveland ISD Trustee Position 4

(TOTALS WITHOUT SAN JACINTO COUNTY)

LaDerrington Baldwin 276

Willie Carter 305*

Trustee Position 5

Sharica S. Lewis 247

Amanda Sandoval Brooks 328*

Hardin ISD Trustee Place 3

James Bubba Campbell 348

Charlie Wakefield Stephanie Johnson 114

Stephanie Johnson Clark 410*

Trustee Place 4

Dana Holst 520*

Joey Scheffler 329

Trustee Place 5

Jennifer Parker 270

Charles Bolds 581*

Trustee 7

Bethany Walker 338

Michelle Hotaling 454*

Hull-Daisetta ISD Trustee Position 6

Bradley Davis 130*

Anna Lou Warren 84

Colby Fregia 88

Trustee Position 7

Anthony Gerard Eaglin 190*

Jim Parker 104