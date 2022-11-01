Floyd out as Dayton city manager

DAYTON – Just 10 short months after city leaders decided to hire new city manager Steve Floyd, he is on his way out.

The Vindicator has learned from multiple sources that Floyd would be leaving the city.

A special called meeting of the city council is set for this Friday, Nov. 4, at 6 pm at the Dayton Community Center.

Council plans to meet in a closed executive session to discuss personnel matters.

“Discussion regarding the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline or dismissal of the city manager,” reads the agenda posted Tuesday afternoon.

There are also a pair of action items following that closed session dealing with possible action on the employment of the city manager and the possible appointment of an interim city manager.

Since Floyd came to the city from Mont Belvieu, he has worked to help right the ship following financial woes under past city leadership.

Some of those efforts saw an increase in water rates that Floyd believed were desperately needed as city infrastructure has grown in disrepair.

In recent months issues have surfaced between Floyd and the Dayton Community Development Corporation following his efforts to dissolve that organization.

While that issue seemed to be removed from the table, the DCDC board recently met to consider removing Floyd as that organization's executive director. However, a mass showing of support by Floyd helped lead to that being tabled for a future time.

Floyd deferred comment until a later time on his departure.